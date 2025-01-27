Monday 1/27/25: Milwaukee Mayor speaks on immigration enforcement
Today on Lake Effect, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will talk about how the city is responding to some of the threats facing immigrants. Then, we learn about one of the Green Bay Packers biggest, former rivals: the Milwaukee Badgers. Plus, we explore how Milwaukee became known as the Cream City and efforts to preserve the city's cream-colored brick buildings.
Guests:
- Cavalier Johnson, mayor of Milwaukee
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Matthew Prigge, historian and librarian
- Andrew Stern, senior planner of historic preservation for the City of Milwaukee