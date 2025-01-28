© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/28/25: Statewide ballot petitioning, Willem Dafoe, Live at Lake Effect

Published January 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why citizens can’t petition for statewide ballot initiatives and referendums in Wisconsin. We speak with actor Willem Dafoe about his time as a student at UWM. Plus we have the latest Live at Lake Effect episode featuring The Wild Feathers.

Guests:

Lake Effect