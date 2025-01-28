Tuesday 1/28/25: Statewide ballot petitioning, Willem Dafoe, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why citizens can’t petition for statewide ballot initiatives and referendums in Wisconsin. We speak with actor Willem Dafoe about his time as a student at UWM. Plus we have the latest Live at Lake Effect episode featuring The Wild Feathers.
Guests:
- Derek Clinger, senior staff attorney with the State Democracy Research Initiative
- Doris Maki, horticultural services director at the Mitchell Park Domes
- Amy Thurner, horticulture supervisor at the Mitchell Park Domes
- Willem Dafoe, actor
- The Wild Feathers, band