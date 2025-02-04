Tuesday 2/4/25: Correcting corrections, Pearls Who Cook, dive bars
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the superintendent of Milwaukee County’s Community Reintegration Center about her approach to rehabilitation. Then, a local man who was incarcerated as a teenager shares what challenges he’s faced since his release. Plus, we explore what makes dive bars a staple in Wisconsin culture.
Guests:
- Chantell Jewell, superintendent of the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center
- Garland Hampton, featured on "Precious Lives"
- Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine