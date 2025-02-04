© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/4/25: Correcting corrections, Pearls Who Cook, dive bars

Published February 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the superintendent of Milwaukee County’s Community Reintegration Center about her approach to rehabilitation. Then, a local man who was incarcerated as a teenager shares what challenges he’s faced since his release. Plus, we explore what makes dive bars a staple in Wisconsin culture.

Guests:

  • Chantell Jewell, superintendent of the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center
  • Garland Hampton, featured on "Precious Lives"
  • Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine
Lake Effect