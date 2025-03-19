© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/19/25: State Superintendent candidate interviews, best restaurants, weird museums

Published March 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the two people running for state superintendent and learn what they hope to do if elected to the position. We learn about some of Milwaukee’s best restaurants. Plus, we explore some of Wisconsin’s weirdest museums.

Guests:

  • Brittany Kinser, candidate for state superintendent
  • Jill Underly, current state superintendent and candidate for a second term
  • Ann Christenson, dining editor at Milwaukee Magazine
  • Tea Krulos, local writer
