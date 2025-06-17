Tuesday 6/17/25: Lower international student enrollment, This Is It history, love in space
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact lower enrollment from international students could have on Wisconsin universities. Then we explore the history of the recently closed LGBTQ bar This Is It. Plus, the life partner of iconic astronaut Sally Ride talks about a documentary that shares the complete picture of their love story.
Guests:
- William Brustein, global strategist for international higher education
- Michail Takach, writer and historian
- Dr. Robert Baker, visiting assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee in the African & African Diaspora Studies Department
- Cristina Costantini, director of the documentary “Sally"
- Tam O’Shaughnessy, executive producer of the documentary “Sally"