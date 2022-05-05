© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in Milwaukee's institutions

Published May 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
(Top left to bottom right) Chia Vang, John Hess, Corry Biddle, Amy Pechacek and Mark Mone

Throughout our region, organizations are undertaking the important work of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. Joining WUWM General Manager John Hess and UWM Chancellor Mark Mone are guests Corry Joe Biddle, vice president of community affairs at the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce; Amy Pechacek, secretary designee at the Department of Workforce Development; and Chia Vang, UWM’s vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion.

