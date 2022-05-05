Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in Milwaukee's institutions

Throughout our region, organizations are undertaking the important work of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. Joining WUWM General Manager John Hess and UWM Chancellor Mark Mone are guests Corry Joe Biddle, vice president of community affairs at the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce; Amy Pechacek, secretary designee at the Department of Workforce Development; and Chia Vang, UWM’s vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion.

