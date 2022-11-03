UWM's new book: 'Telling Our Stories: A History of Diversity at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 1956-2022'

UWM recently released the book, “Telling Our Stories: A History of Diversity at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 1956-2022." Co-editors Chia Vang, Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Professor of History; and David J. Pate, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Social Work join UWM Chancellor Mark Mone and Ele Ellis for this month's Chancellor's Report show. To request a copy of the book, please send an email to: perrymal@uwm.edu.