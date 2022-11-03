© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast_CuriousCampus-ChanReport_21_Final
UWM Chancellor's Report

UWM's new book: 'Telling Our Stories: A History of Diversity at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 1956-2022'

Published November 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
110122 E.Ellis M.Mone D.Pate C.Vang.jpeg

UWM recently released the book, “Telling Our Stories: A History of Diversity at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 1956-2022." Co-editors Chia Vang, Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Professor of History; and David J. Pate, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Social Work join UWM Chancellor Mark Mone and Ele Ellis for this month's Chancellor's Report show. To request a copy of the book, please send an email to: perrymal@uwm.edu.

Tags
UWM Chancellor's Report UW-Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the UWM Chancellor’s Report and Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  