UWM and Marquette partner to address poverty in Milwaukee

Learn how UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University are partnering to address the vexing issue of poverty in Milwaukee. WUWM's Ele Ellis and UWM Chancellor Mark Mone talk with Mike Lovell, Marquette University president; Jeanne Hossenlopp, Marquette’s vice president for research and innovation; and Chia Vang, vice chancellor of UWM’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, about the President's and Chancellor's Challenge: A Crosstown Collaboration to Address Poverty.