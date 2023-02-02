© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

UWM and Marquette partner to address poverty in Milwaukee

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published February 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST
Guests include Mike Lovell, Jeanne Hossenlopp and Chia Vang.

Learn how UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University are partnering to address the vexing issue of poverty in Milwaukee. WUWM's Ele Ellis and UWM Chancellor Mark Mone talk with Mike Lovell, Marquette University president; Jeanne Hossenlopp, Marquette’s vice president for research and innovation; and Chia Vang, vice chancellor of UWM’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, about the President's and Chancellor's Challenge: A Crosstown Collaboration to Address Poverty. 

