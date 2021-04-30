© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UWMToday1400x1400G.png
UWM Today

New Milwaukee Company Working To Treat Wounds More Effectively

Published April 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT

Everyone deals with nicks or scratches to our skin from time-to-time. Put a Band-Aid on and in a few days we’re usually back to normal. But for some people, a wound on a leg or arm can take weeks or even months to heal. It can be a life changing event that involves dozens of doctor visits and extended treatments. Realizing how serious these situations can be, two UWM scientists have teamed up with a leading physician to develop a new way of helping people who suffer from serious wounds.

On this edition of UWM Today, we’re going to learn how smartphones and artificial intelligence may be the key to helping people heal faster.

Our guests are Sandeep Gopalakrishnan, an assistant professor in the College of Nursing at UWM, Zeyun Yu, professor of computer science and biomedical engineering and Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, a physician and president and medical director of AZH Wound and Vascular Center in Milwaukee. The three of them have formed a start-up company, MegaPerceptron, to take their new system for treating wounds to the marketplace.

UWM Today
Stay Connected
Tom Luljak
Tom Luljak is the vice chancellor of University Relations and Communications at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. In addition to directing the university's communication programs, Luljak serves as an associate lecturer in UWM's Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, teaching courses in corporate communications and sports marketing.
See stories by Tom Luljak