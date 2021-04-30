New Milwaukee Company Working To Treat Wounds More Effectively

Everyone deals with nicks or scratches to our skin from time-to-time. Put a Band-Aid on and in a few days we’re usually back to normal. But for some people, a wound on a leg or arm can take weeks or even months to heal. It can be a life changing event that involves dozens of doctor visits and extended treatments. Realizing how serious these situations can be, two UWM scientists have teamed up with a leading physician to develop a new way of helping people who suffer from serious wounds.

On this edition of UWM Today, we’re going to learn how smartphones and artificial intelligence may be the key to helping people heal faster.

Our guests are Sandeep Gopalakrishnan, an assistant professor in the College of Nursing at UWM, Zeyun Yu, professor of computer science and biomedical engineering and Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, a physician and president and medical director of AZH Wound and Vascular Center in Milwaukee. The three of them have formed a start-up company, MegaPerceptron, to take their new system for treating wounds to the marketplace.