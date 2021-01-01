Special Event: Starfish Throwers Screening

WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee Public Radio and Hunger Task Force are pleased to announce a special one night showing of the award-winning documentary film The Starfish Throwers. After the film, Lake Effect's Mitch Teich will host a special panel with local leaders and the film's director.

When: Wednesday, March 18th

Screening begins at 7:00 PM, doors open at 6:30 PM.

Panel starts after the film's conclusion, all attendees are welcome.

Where: UWM Union Theater (2200 East Kenwood Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53211)

Tickets can be purchased by calling 414-270-1225

Pre-sale: $8 with non-perishable food donation; $10 without

At door: $10 with non-perishable food donation; $12 without

http://www.vimeo.com/44292667

FILM SYNOPSIS:

Worlds apart, a five-star chef, a twelve year-old girl, and a retired school teacher discover how their individual efforts to feed the poor ignite a movement in the fight against hunger. Award-winning chef Narayanan Krishnan, fighting against the caste system in India, quits his job to begin a life of cooking and hand-delivering fresh meals to hundreds of people in his hometown. Katie Stagliano’s planting of a single cabbage seedling when she was nine years old blossoms into Katie’s Krops, a non-profit with 73 gardens dedicated to ending hunger. Retired middle school teacher Mr. Law battles personal health issues as he hand delivers more than a thousand sandwiches nightly to the hungry in Minneapolis. This documentary tells tale of these remarkable individuals and the unexpected challenges they face. Despite being constantly reminded that hunger is far too big for one person to solve, they persevere and see their impact ripple further than their individual actions.

