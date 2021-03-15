-
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses. It also impacted independent artists and freelancers, like Barderies Hampton. She's a Black…
The Warner Grand Theatre opened in 1931 and immediately became Milwaukee’s fanciest movie theater. Its art deco lobby was meant to portray luxury and…
On Jan. 1, 2020, artist Bela Suresh Roongta set out on a 30-day creative exercise. She decided that each day she would start with a circle as a canvas to…
An art exhibit exploring what it means to be Latinx in the United States, opened Friday at Latino Arts, Inc. on Milwaukee’s south side. It’s called…
Erich Lichtblau-Leskly was one of around 140,000 Jewish people forced into Theresienstadt, a ghetto-labor and transit camp, by the Nazis during the…
Professional artists have been some of the hardest hit by the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many theaters, museums, performance halls…
Milwaukee’s segregation can be seen in every community in the city, including the arts community. That is why the Milwaukee Repertory Theater is working…
Every year the Wisconsin Policy Forum releases a top five list of their most important findings from the year.Rob Henken is the president of the Wisconsin…
Cemeteries are not just for dead bodies; they contain a wide range of art meant to symbolize both the feeling of mourning and grief but also to create a…
While many businesses have adapted to a new normal during the pandemic, arts and music venues have continued to struggle.Many performing artists count on…