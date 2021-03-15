-
Freddie Gray is the black man who died in police custody a week ago. A mob of young people threw rocks and stones at police. They also looted dozens of businesses and set fires to stores and cars.
On the streets, some said violence is the only way to get authorities to pay attention to the plight of blacks in Baltimore. Others said they understood the anger, but not the violence.
Just hours after Freddie Gray's funeral, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets, burning police cars, looting stores and facing off with police. The mayor instituted a curfew.