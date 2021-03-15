-
Black history in the United States is often focused on the incredible tragedy and pain Black Americans have faced since the beginning of the nation’s…
For one week in 1968, late night host Johnny Carson made the historic decision to give up his job on The Tonight Show and allow actor and activist Harry…
On Sep. 6, 1861, George Marshall Clark was lynched on the northwest corner of Buffalo and Water Streets in Milwaukee — becoming the only Black victim of…
Milwaukee is known for a lot of things but for Black residents, it’s mostly staggering, negative statistics.From the largest achievement gap between white…
We all know that culturally, there are different ways of communicating. When it comes to Black people, since slavery there has been a reliance on a head…
In honor of Black History Month, WUWM is highlighting some of the significant moments in Milwaukee's Black history. That includes the fair housing marches…
In honor of Black History Month, we’re highlighting Black history in Milwaukee and today, we look at the story of Joshua Glover, a Black man who escaped…
21-year-old Stephen Hull of Racine picked up the guitar seven years ago and taught himself how to play the blues.He started the Stephen Hull Experience in…
Terrance Sims has been teaching at the MPS school Milwaukee College Prep for about six years. Each February for the last four years, he's been using…
All Zeddie Hyler wanted to do in 1955 was build a home in Wauwatosa, Wis. But that wasn’t easy for a black man to do at the time. Hyler had to overcome…