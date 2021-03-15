-
Gift boxes sales are up because of the pandemic, and that includes a booming market for gift boxes featuring Black-made products — partly due to recent pushes for racial justice.
-
For a lot of people going to the barbershop, and especially a Black barbershop, is about more than just getting a haircut. It’s a place where people come together as a community, where they talk about what’s going on around town and find mentorship and support. But COVID-19 changed so much of that.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signed off Wednesday on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit, hailing the project as job creator that will help the region recover from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'I Have More Of A Storefront Now': Milwaukee Dance Studio Owner Finds Silver Lining Running A Business In A PandemicFor our COVID Earners series, WUWM’s Teran Powell talks with Brianna Washington, owner of 617 Dance Space. Washington describes it as “a space for women," offering weekly classes, ladies’ night events and workshops.
-
As part of our COVID Earners series focusing on how people of color who own small businesses in the Milwaukee area have survived in the COVID-19 economy, WUWM's Angelina Mosher Salazar talks to Joan Mari Luciano Vargas about how she transformed the crisis into opportunity.
-
State officials are taking requests to supply vaccine to employers that want to open on-site vaccination clinics. Others are urging managers to help workers by choosing someone to be a "vaccine concierge."
-
In 2010, the Milwaukee Common Council adopted the Downtown Area Plan to push forward development plans to improve the city’s downtown. One of the big goals of the plan was to help downtown feel more connected to the rest of the city and to help Milwaukeeans connect with each other.
-
Even before COVID-19, minority owned businesses were more likely to fail than others. It’s been a year since Wisconsin, along with states across the country shut down over fears about the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has added more stress for a lot of businesses.
-
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses. It also impacted independent artists and freelancers, like Barderies Hampton. She's a Black…
-
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released its 2021 Report Card For America’s Infrastructure, and Wisconsin received a C — one of the best…