-
As the race for Wisconsin state superintendent heats up, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson talks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com about what he expects to see moving forward in the race.
-
Another hot button issue came up last week before the Wisconsin Legislature.Republicans introduced a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from…
-
A big name came up last week as a possible candidate for Republican U.S Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat next year.Longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of La…
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been making national headlines. Last week, Wisconsin’s senior senator told a Milwaukee radio host that the deadly…
-
On Tuesday night, Joe Biden will make one of his first official trips as president, coming to Milwaukee for a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater. The…
-
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to unveil his biennial budget proposal next week. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what will be included, and…
-
Last week saw a lot of activity in the Republican-controlled state Legislature. In a surprising turn of events, lawmakers did not repeal Democratic Gov.…
-
Republicans in the state Legislature have introduced a resolution to nullify Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration last week of a public health…
-
Wisconsin’s Congress members broke along party lines last week when the House voted to impeach President Donad Trump for his role in inciting a riot at…
-
In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, we look ahead to the political stories that will likely top the headlines in 2021. One of the first orders of…