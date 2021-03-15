children's books

-
Black history in the United States is often focused on the incredible tragedy and pain Black Americans have faced since the beginning of the nation’s…
-
Award-winning author and illustrator John Rocco is perhaps best known for his cover art on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series and other children's…
-
On April 14, the Emory Global Health Institute launched a contest for authors to write a children’s book to explain COVID-19. The catch was, they only had…
-
The American frontier experience is quintessential in our cultural history. We all are drawn to imagining what it may have been like to experience life…