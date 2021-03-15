-
Local economies across America struggled through 2020. The coronavirus pandemic brought many businesses to a grinding halt and has kept many people out of…
For months, the state Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has been criticized for its backlog of unpaid unemployment claims. Currently, it's at more…
The Labor Department likely will report Friday a sharp slowdown in job growth in November as a surge in coronavirus cases weighs on many businesses.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's top leader resigned Friday after failing to find a way to address a massive backlog of unprocessed…
The city of Kenosha is in the national spotlight after Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer. Since then, the city has seen nightly…
U.S. employers added 1.8 million jobs in July, down from 4.8 million the month before. The unemployment rate inched down to 10.2%.
The coronavirus triggered the sharpest economic contraction in modern history in the second quarter as the pandemic hammered the economy, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
As of Thursday, Milwaukee County has had more than 17,100 cases of COVID-19 and 374 deaths from the virus.Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says…
New claims for unemployment benefits rise to 1.4 million, a sign that the labor market is deteriorating as businesses close their doors again after the pandemic intensifies.
Nearly half the Wisconsin small businesses that applied for a federally-funded grant triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic were initially rejected. But state…