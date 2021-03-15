environment

-
Good weather in early March can leave some Milwaukeeans skeptical as memories of April and May winter storms creep in the back of their mind.Humans are…
People from all across the state of Wisconsin are coming together virtually this week to talk about one of the state’s most important resources —…
Milwaukee’s rivers have slowly been revitalized through a variety of cleanup projects in recent years. But, the estuary — the area in which the Milwaukee,…
Updated 10:38 a.m. CSTWisconsin hunters and trappers killed nearly double the number of wolves as the state allotted for a weeklong season, and they did…
Updated 2:16 p.m. CSTWisconsin wildlife officials opened a wolf season Monday after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid…
Three GOP members of the Wisconsin House delegation gathered at a pipeline company in Racine County Friday to criticize President Joe Biden for cancelling…
Half of Wisconsin is covered in forests, so managing all that land is no easy task. It’s up to the Wisconsin Division of Forestry, which falls under the…
Updated at 5:16 p.m. CTWisconsin health officials said Friday they've finished drafting new groundwater standards for more than 20 substances, including a…
The United States is the only country to back out of its promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. America has contributed more cumulative carbon dioxide to the atmosphere than any other nation.
The Trump administration's decision to remove gray wolves across most of the U.S. from the endangered species list means Wisconsin wildlife officials must…