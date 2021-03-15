-
Despite 100,000s of fatalities related to COVID-19, heart disease and cancer were again the leading causes of death in the U.S. last year. Two prominent Milwaukee-area heart surgeons share their experience with developing new methods to try to keep people from dying from heart failure.
One year ago, as COVID-19 cases began to spread in the U.S. many hospitals canceled elective surgeries and many non-emergency appointments with doctors…
The coronavirus pandemic has caused new amounts of stress for everyone. That stress can lead to unhealthy sleeping habits, low energy and an increase in…
At 37 years old, Aaron Rodgers has had one of the best seasons of his 16-year career with the Green Bay Packers. His incredible performance has even put…
COVID-19 vaccinations resume Tuesday at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. Not for the general public yet — but for some workers in the…
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office estimates that there will have been 473 deaths due to drug overdoses in the county in 2020 once they have…
Flu vaccinations are up so far this year and state health officials hope a new education and awareness campaign launched Wednesday will boost…
Researchers analyzed the lingering harms of of decades-old racist lending policies known as redlining. Their project lets you explore the current impacts on maps of 142 cities.
A new report on lung cancer says some gains are being made against the disease, but that not all races and ethnic groups are making the same amount of…
Beginning Tuesday, UW-Milwaukee and other University of Wisconsin System campuses are offering to the public and university employees a free rapid…