-
Milwaukee Pastors Respond To Supreme Court Ruling In Favor Of Catholic Agency That Doesn't Screen LGBTQ Foster ParentsZao MKE pastors, Rev. Jonah and Cameron Overton, react to Fulton v. Philadelphia and ACLU of Wisconsin's legal director helps unpack the legal side.
-
Members Of Milwaukee's Black LGBTQ+ Community On Having Safe Spaces In The Fight For All Black Lives To MatterIn Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community, there has been more support of the push for all Black lives to matter coming from people of all backgrounds. While some Black members of the LGBTQ+ community say having the support of white allies can help push important issues, there are times when they would like to see white allies take a step back.
-
Film director Michael Barnett says that while the documentary has been released as trans athletes in youth sports is in the spotlight, he wishes there wasn’t such a pressing need to tell the story of these athletes.
-
On August 5, 1961, a group of sailors went to the Milwaukee gay bar Black Nite on a dare, determined to “clean up” the bar. They were met with more trouble than they expected when Josie Carter mobilized the crowd to defend the bar instead of locking up and closing down.
-
Wisconsin Doctor Says Medical Professionals Need More Training To Foster Better Health Outcomes For The LGBTQ+ CommunityPeople in the LGBTQ+ plus community are at an increased risk for negative health outcomes compared to the heterosexual population. There can be less access to primary and preventative care, previous bad experiences that impact seeking future care and a lack of understanding from doctors.
-
'We Can’t Just Cross Our Fingers': Milwaukee Advocate Says Compassion First Step To Help Protect Transgender PeopleThe year 2020 saw 37 transgender and gender non-conforming people killed, the highest number since 2013 when the Human Rights Campaign started tracking incidents.
-
Despite being the first state to ban the practice of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, Wisconsin has no protections based on gender identity.
-
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The measures were taken up Wednesday in the middle of Pride month and were all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
-
Milwaukee Film’s GenreQueer program is presenting over 20 films and events throughout June focused on LGBTQ+ cinema.
-
'Joychild' Documentary Demonstrates 'Willingness To Try & Listen' To Kids Exploring Their Own Gender IdentityShot on 16-millimeter film in black and white, the documentary 'Joychild' shares the story of an eight-year-old recalling the memory of when they came out as transgender.