-
As the race for Wisconsin state superintendent heats up, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson talks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com about what he expects to see moving forward in the race.
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters.
-
Capitol Notes: Critics Call Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Latest Comments 'Racist'Critics again called on him to resign, as they did a few weeks ago when Johnson said the riot at the Capitol “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection” to him. There have been repeated calls for a while for Johnson to step down.
-
It's been four months of nearly non-stop controversy for Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has been a key supporter of former President Donald…
-
Wisconsin Republicans are reviving efforts to pass a resolution to call a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution.A…
-
When it comes to discussing politics, especially controversial topics, it can be difficult to leave a conversation without feeling the need to shout at…
-
The spring primary is Tuesday, and despite 72% of voting-age adults in Wisconsin casting ballot in the 2020 presidential election, election officials…
-
Congressional committees now move to the next stage of finalizing the details of President Biden's $1.9 trillion bill. Democrats are using a process that can pass the legislation on a party-line vote.
-
Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating electoral boundaries to favor one specific political group. It can take many different forms from packing…
-
2020 brought with it a pandemic, an subsequent economic crisis, a major United States presidential election, and mass protests for racial justice across…