Protests 2020

The victim first called police on Sunday when she says Darrell Hunter entered the store threatening to shoot Chinese people. Officials arrested him days later when he returned to menace her.
Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including assault as a hate crime. Elliot is a lifetime parolee convicted of killing his mother in 2002 when he was 19.
Video footage played in court on Tuesday shows Genevieve Hansen pleading with officers on top of George Floyd for a chance to help him. She asked them to check his pulse.
The 17-year-old described then-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin as "kind of angry," adding that "he was digging his knee into George Floyd's neck" and he threatened bystanders with a can of Mace.
The young woman, who was 17 when she filmed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on George Floyd's neck, says the only violence she saw was "from the cops."
The testimony of people who were minors when they saw George Floyd's killing includes a person who took a video of the incident.
"I felt the need to call the police on the police," Donald Williams said of the 911 call he made after an ambulance took George Floyd away. He said Derek Chauvin used a "blood choke" on Floyd.
Two key questions are at play in Derek Chauvin's murder trial: What killed George Floyd, and did Chauvin use excessive force? Civil rights lawyer Charles Coleman Jr. discusses the early takeaways.
"My instincts were telling me that something was wrong," said Jena Scurry, who had a view of the interior of the squad car from which George Floyd was dragged. "It was an extended period of time."
"The evidence will show that Mr. Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia," defense attorney Eric Nelson told the jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.