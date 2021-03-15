© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Alt

  • The_ALT.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    New Trad Trio "The ALT"
    Bonnie North
    ,
    The Alt is a new trio made up of three of the finest musicians currently working in the Celtic tradition: Nuala Kennedy, vocals, flutes and whistles, John…