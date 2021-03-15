WUWM Education

-
Milwaukee Public Schools families have until Thursday to decide whether their children return to classrooms four days per week, for the rest of the school year. MPS is surveying families following a school board decision to phase in face-to-face learning starting April 14. Families also have a virtual option.
-
There are four open Milwaukee School Board seats on the April 6 ballot, with no incumbents running. Two of the races are competitive. Meet the candidates running in these races.
-
The Milwaukee Public Schools board approved a plan to return students to classrooms. Students in kindergarten through third grade start returning April 14, then grades fourth through eighth on April 19, and seniors and high school students at risk of failing go back April 26.
-
Students in Wisconsin K-12 schools are rapidly becoming more diverse. But their teachers are not. Ninety-five percent of Wisconsin teachers are white, compared to about 70% of students.
-
With Milwaukee’s COVID-19 infection rates low and vaccinations ramping up, the state’s largest school district may start bringing students back in-person, after a year away. The Milwaukee Public Schools board will discuss its in-person return plan Tuesday.
-
Two candidates are in the running for Wisconsin’s top education job: Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. WUWM’s Emily Files interviewed both candidates, below is a condensed version of the interview with Jill Underly.
-
Two candidates are in the running for Wisconsin’s top education job: Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. WUWM’s Emily Files interviewed both candidates on March 10. Below is her interview with Deborah Kerr.
-
For the past two weeks, school and child care workers have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. Milwaukee is pushing to get all…
-
In fall of 2020, U.S. colleges and universities saw a 13% drop in freshman enrollment, likely due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now,…
-
Community members spoke out at a New Berlin school board meeting Monday night, two weeks after school board member Jeffrey Kurth said he “disagrees” with…