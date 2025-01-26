Sunday Puzzle: Doubling up

On-air challenge: If I asked you to name two colors starting with the letters GRE-, you'd say Green and Grey. Now try these:



Name two ... starting with:

Parts of the body ... HEA Numbers ... TWE Countries ... CHI Business magazines ... FOR Fruits ... PEA State capitals ... SAL Foreign makes of cars ... VOL Breakfast cereals ... CHE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Sandy Weisz, of Chicago. He runs puzzle hunts and trivia events under the name The Mystery League. Think of a familiar two-word phrase that means "a secret mission." Move the last letter of the first word to the start of the second word. The result will be two words that are synonyms. What are they?

Challenge answer: Covert op —> cover, top

Winner: Marian Fowler of Indian Purchase Township, Maine.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg Smith, of Roscoe, Ill. Think of a popular singer whose first and last names each have two syllables. Drop the second syllable from each name and you'll be left with the piece of a toy. What singer is this?

