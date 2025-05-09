Reverend William Lego, of St Turibius Parish in Chicago, on Pope Leo XIV

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Well, let's talk about that road ahead with another person from Robert Prevost's past - Reverend William Lego of St. Turibius Parish in Chicago, who has known the Pope since sixth grade. They attended high school together, went to seminary and to Villanova University together, and were - even after that were together for a time. Reverend Lego, welcome to the program.

WILLIAM LEGO: Thank you.

INSKEEP: You must have known him before he ever said, I want to be a priest. What was he like then?

LEGO: Well, remember, we met in sixth grade. It was a process where, at the time, religious orders and stuff would invite young men to their seminaries. It was a whole different system than we have today. And so we were together for a summer. So we did stuff like - we did sports. We studied. They talked about the priesthood, so it was like a big, basic introduction. And then when we got to high school, I know a lot of us, it was a very good education for a very good price at the time, and our parents were in favor of that. But also, all of us came from families that were very - want to call it religious or very much united with their faith and practiced their faith. You know, so he was a normal kid. I mean, he was always studious. He was very intelligent. He always was one of the ones who kept us kind of focused on sometimes bigger issues and things. I hope that I'm making myself clear on that.

INSKEEP: I think you're saying that he had the big strategic thoughts, whereas other people maybe were not there.

LEGO: At times, yeah. At times.

INSKEEP: And...

LEGO: And he was also centered on helping people. He was always doing stuff or, you know, always very serviceable, as they say, very willing to do things.

INSKEEP: Now, I want people to know you told me a few minutes ago that you were with him in the novitiate, if I'm saying that correctly, a period...

LEGO: You are.

INSKEEP: ...Of about a year where, in your order, you're told to think about this. Do you really want to spend your life doing this?

LEGO: Yeah.

INSKEEP: Do you recall what pushed him in the direction that he ultimately went?

LEGO: You know, a little bit. I mean, we all were - we were in Immaculate Conception/St. Henry Parish in St. Louis University, which was in a poorer - which is in one of the poorer parts of St. Louis. Our order had a parish there. So during that time, not only did we reflect on, is God calling us to continue this journey to become Augustinians, and Augustinian priests later on? But also, being in that parish, we had the opportunity to live with and work with the poor. And I think that honed for him his calling, for lack of a better term, on, if we continue, it's going to be working with the poor. It's going to be working with those who need help or who need accompaniment, as they say.

INSKEEP: So I'm thinking about a pope from Chicago, a pope from Villanova, a pope who lived in St. Louis among the poor. How do you reflect on the idea of an American as pope?

LEGO: Well, if we're part of a universal church, which we are, my always thought is that, well, why not? If the church is open to the Spirit, the Spirit will look for, at the time, probably the best candidate to lead the church. And our role as Catholics throughout the world is once that expression of the Spirit becomes public, like it did yesterday for naming Cardinal Prevost as pope, well, then our next journey is we begin to work together and continue to discover how the spirit is alive in the world. And that goes in very much with the Augustinian, as I understand it. We call people into communion. We call people into community. We help them live and identify and put into practice their faith in ways that help them feel whole, help them live the Gospel message in their lives.

INSKEEP: Let me ask, though - Sylvia Poggioli, our great correspondent in Rome, said that for the longest time, it was considered taboo to have an American because America was already so powerful in so many other ways. Robert Barron, who is a bishop from Minnesota, spoke to CBS News before the announcement. And he said - he quoted a cardinal who once said that until America goes into political decline, there won't be an American pope because America's too powerful. Do you think the church is saying something by choosing an American?

LEGO: I'm not sure. I mean, I know - you know, that's a very interesting statement that the bishop had made. And I would like to not necessarily discuss with him, but say, well, what does he mean by political decline? What does it mean that - the view of the United States as somebody - as a country that's dominant in power? Well, maybe that's an interesting insight. And how is it going to work out that - now, with an American pope, maybe that position, if he - from his point of view of power, could be used for benefit of all. You know, there's always two sides to a coin.

INSKEEP: I just - we just have a few seconds here, but I'm reflecting. We have a very powerful president of the United States at the moment, who is working to remake many parts of society. And now there's this other American who can't be fired, can't easily be intimidated, can't easily be defunded.

LEGO: Well, it's going to be an interesting relationship, I think, as with - would be with any political leader with the church. I mean, those - that's always a very interesting dynamic to look at and to reflect on and to see how that's going to play out.

INSKEEP: Last thing. When you talk with him next time, are you going to call him Robert, Leo or something else?

LEGO: Probably because of the fact that - for - out of respect of the office that he holds, I'll call him Leo.

INSKEEP: Excellent. Excellent. Reverend William Lego, thanks very much for your insights. I really appreciate it.

LEGO: OK. Thank you for having me.

INSKEEP: He's known Pope Leo XIV since sixth grade.

