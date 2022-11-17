Student loan forgiveness is in legal limbo. What are your plans when payments resume?

The new year could be a rude awakening for student loan borrowers.

The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $10,o00 in federal loan debt is in for what could be a long court battle — and unless there is another extension, the moratorium on payments ends on January 1.

NPR's Consider This podcast wants to hear how you're preparing. Are you ready to resume payments? Are you worried about the fate of the forgiveness program?

Whether you've applied for forgiveness or not, we bet you have plenty of questions. We want to hear them all. We'll use them to help inform our reporting going forward and answer some of them in an upcoming episode.

