A Dead Wild Male Ocelot May Still Have Offspring, If Scientists' Efforts Succeed

Dominic Anthony Walsh
Dominic Anthony Walsh is a Trinity University student studying communication and communication management. He is the student director of programming for Indie Overnight on Trinity’s KRTU 91.7 FM, where he got his broadcasting start as creator and host of The Hippie Coffee Hours in 2017. Starting in the fall of 2019, Dominic will serve as platforms coordinator and podcast producer for the Trinitonian -- Trinity’s campus newspaper, where he began his journalism career in 2017 as a feature reporter. Prior to enrolling at Trinity, Dominic spent six years in the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio. He formed his first rock band in 2015 with other youth musicians from YOSA. Since then, he has stayed active in the local music community as a member of Elnuh, Sugar Skulls, and Samantha Flowers, among other projects. Dominic will graduate from Trinity in 2020 and intends to continue working as a broadcast journalist.