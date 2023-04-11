PHOTOS: See the wildflower 'superbloom' happening across California

Wildflowers aren't just in bloom across California — the Golden State is experiencing a rare "superbloom" that's blanketing the ground with a variety of richly colored plants.

The lush growth comes after a particularly wet past few months in California, where a string of atmospheric rivers and snowstorms have dumped loads of precipitation on the state.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images California poppies bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on Thursday. California's biologically diverse landscapes are home to more than 7,000 species of native plants, including the California poppy, also known as golden poppy.

Superblooms occur in a wet year that's come after several drier years, because wildflower seeds are waiting around in the ground for the right conditions to bloom, UC Davis plant sciences professor Jennifer Funk said in a news release.

"A very wet year – like the year we are having now – could trigger germination of all of these seeds at once, leading to a superbloom," Funk added.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation expects this year's wildflower blooms to range from "good" to "better-than-average."

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP / AP Visitors walk on a pathway amid fields of blooming flowers at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on Monday.

Typically, the picturesque vistas draw droves of tourists from nearby and far away. But some places are unaccustomed to the swarms of selfie-seeking sightseers, such as the city of Lake Elsinore, which has struggled to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of tourists angling to view its bright-orange poppy fields.

The state parks agency recommends a number of sites in Southern California and the Bay Area where nature lovers can go to glimpse the poppies, sand verbena, sunflowers, lilies and more.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wildflowers blooming near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on Thursday.

Officials say those who venture into superbloom territory should check the forecast before they go, know their body's limits and respect the natural landscapes.

California also saw superblooms in 2017 and 2019.

