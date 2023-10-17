An update about October 16 episode from 'On Point'

WUWM received an email from On Point about their show that aired on Monday, October 16, 2023. It did not meet editorial standards and was removed from distribution after its initial broadcast. You can read their statement here.

At WUWM, we believe that public media organizations contribute to a strong civil society by providing access to thoughtful conversations and varied viewpoints on a range of news, educational and cultural topics. Trust and transparency are central to this work and so we wanted to make you aware of On Point’s reflection and decision.