UWM Chancellor's Report

Keeping pace with workforce evolution

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST
UW MilwaukeeChancellor Mark Mone (far left) Jonas Prising, Chairman and CEO, ManpowerGroup, (center left) Rebekah Kowalski, Vice President, Manpower Manufacturing, ManpowerGroup, (center right) WUWM Director and General Manager, David Lee.
The future of work in Milwaukee and around the world is being shaped by an unmatched speed of change and talent scarcity. Employers and employees alike are struggling to keep pace with workforce evolution.

Find out how UW Milwaukee and the ManpowerGroup are approaching these challenges as WUWM's Director and General Manager David Lee and Chancellor Mark Mone discuss with guests Jonas Prising, Chairman and CEO, ManpowerGroup, and Rebekah Kowalski, Vice President, Manpower Manufacturing, ManpowerGroup.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the <i>UWM Chancellor’s Report</i> and <i>Curious Campus</i>, a show about science, discovery and culture.
