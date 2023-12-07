Keeping pace with workforce evolution

The future of work in Milwaukee and around the world is being shaped by an unmatched speed of change and talent scarcity. Employers and employees alike are struggling to keep pace with workforce evolution.

Find out how UW Milwaukee and the ManpowerGroup are approaching these challenges as WUWM's Director and General Manager David Lee and Chancellor Mark Mone discuss with guests Jonas Prising, Chairman and CEO, ManpowerGroup, and Rebekah Kowalski, Vice President, Manpower Manufacturing, ManpowerGroup.

