© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UWM Chancellor's Report

Approaches to addressing mental health concerns among college students

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CDT
Left to right: chancellor Mark Mone; Dimitri Topitzes, UWM Department of Social Work chair and professor; Carrie Fleider, UWM director of Counseling Services, Adam Jussel, UWM associate vice chancellor and dean of students; and WUWM's general manager David Lee.

Why are an unprecedented number of college students experiencing mental health challenges? UW-Milwaukee experts discuss this and their novel approaches to care and services. Join chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM's general manager David Lee and guests Carrie Fleider, UWM director of Counseling Services, Adam Jussel, UWM associate vice chancellor and dean of students, and Dimitri Topitzes, UWM Department of Social Work chair and professor.

UWM Chancellor's Report
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the <i>UWM Chancellor’s Report</i> and <i>Curious Campus</i>, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  