Approaches to addressing mental health concerns among college students

Why are an unprecedented number of college students experiencing mental health challenges? UW-Milwaukee experts discuss this and their novel approaches to care and services. Join chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM's general manager David Lee and guests Carrie Fleider, UWM director of Counseling Services, Adam Jussel, UWM associate vice chancellor and dean of students, and Dimitri Topitzes, UWM Department of Social Work chair and professor.