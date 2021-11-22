4 of 4 — Car Drives Through Holiday Parade In Waukesha, Wisconsin

Fire Chief Steve Howard speaks at a press conference at the Waukesha City Hall on Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Five people were killed and more than 40 others injured after a person driving an SUV entered the route of the Christmas parade and proceeded to strike dozens of people.

Jim Vondruska