On Nov. 22, 2021 an SUV plowed through Waukesha's annual Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens more.
Memorials placed along Main Street in downtown Waukesha left in areas where people were hit by a driver plowing into the Christmas parade on Main Street in downtown Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Jim Vondruska
Vigil attendees kneel in front of five crosses, one for each person confirmed dead at the time of the vigil.
Teran Powell
Police canvas debris left following a driver plowing into the Christmas parade on Main Street in downtown Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Five people were left dead after a person driving an SUV entered the parade route and proceeded to strike dozens of people.
Jim Vondruska
Fire Chief Steve Howard speaks at a press conference at the Waukesha City Hall on Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Five people were killed and more than 40 others injured after a person driving an SUV entered the route of the Christmas parade and proceeded to strike dozens of people.
Jim Vondruska