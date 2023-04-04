Here is where you can find the 2023 Wisconsin spring election results for the State Supreme Court, Alberta Darling's Senate seat, the Milwaukee Common Council, Milwaukee School Board, and Court of Appeals races.

Projected winners will be marked in bold.



JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Judge Janet C. Protasiewicz Former Justice Daniel Kelly State Senate District 8 Dan Knodl Republican Jodi Habush Sinykin Democratic COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE DISTRICT 1 Bill Brash Sara Geenen

Milwaukee Common Council District 1 David Bowen Andrea Pratt District 5 Annette Jackson Lamont Westmoreland District 9 Odell Ball Larresa Taylor Milwaukee School Board

District 1 Marva Herndon Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves District 2 Erika Siemsen Pamela Holmes District 3 Darryl L. Jackson Gabi Hart District 8 Megan O'Halloran At-Large Candidates Missy Zombor Jeff Spence

REFERENDUMS:

All of these have “yes” or “no” answers.

STATEWIDE BINDING REFERENDUM:

“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

STATEWIDE BINDING REFERENDUM:

“Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from

STATEWIDE ADVISORY REFERENDUM:

“Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ADVISORY REFERENDUM:

“Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to allow legal access to abortion care?”