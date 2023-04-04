© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
2023 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Valeria Navarro Villegas
Published April 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT
Updated April 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT
wisconsin-partisan-primary-election-results-2018
Spring election is on April 4, 2023.

Here is where you can find the 2023 Wisconsin spring election results for the State Supreme Court, Alberta Darling's Senate seat, the Milwaukee Common Council, Milwaukee School Board, and Court of Appeals races.

Projected winners will be marked in bold.

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Judge Janet C. Protasiewicz
Former Justice Daniel Kelly

State Senate District 8

Dan KnodlRepublican
Jodi Habush Sinykin Democratic

COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE DISTRICT 1

Bill Brash
Sara Geenen

Milwaukee Common Council

District 1

David Bowen
Andrea Pratt

District 5

Annette Jackson
Lamont Westmoreland

District 9

Odell Ball
Larresa Taylor

Milwaukee School Board


District 1

Marva Herndon
Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves

District 2

Erika Siemsen
Pamela Holmes

District 3

Darryl L. Jackson
Gabi Hart

District 8

Megan O'Halloran

At-Large Candidates

Missy Zombor
Jeff Spence

REFERENDUMS:

All of these have “yes” or “no” answers.

STATEWIDE BINDING REFERENDUM:

“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

STATEWIDE BINDING REFERENDUM:

“Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from

STATEWIDE ADVISORY REFERENDUM:

“Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ADVISORY REFERENDUM:

“Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to allow legal access to abortion care?”

_

