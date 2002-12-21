© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Crash Spotlights German Role in Afghanistan, Iraq

By Liane Hansen,
Emily Harris
Published December 21, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

The death of seven German soldiers in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan comes as Germany prepares to take a lead role in the peacekeeping mission there. But Germany remains cool -- though perhaps resigned -- to a possible U.S.-led attack on Iraq. Hear from NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Emily Harris.

