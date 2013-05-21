© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Now's Your Chance To Own A Little Bit Of Gandhi

Published May 21, 2013 at 6:28 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Today is your chance to own a little bit of Gandhi. The quirky, unpredictable and ultimately triumphant leader spent decades leading India to independence. Along the way, Mohandis Gandhi became known as Mahatma, or venerated one, and he had an appendectomy. Afterward, doctors took samples of his blood. Two microscope slides bearing that blood are being auctioned today in London with bids expected over $15,000.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

