U.S. Drone Strike Hits Taliban Stronghold In Pakistan

On this Wednesday, we are following developments in Pakistan. A U.S. drone strike has killed four suspected militants, including - according to some reports - the Taliban's second-in-command in Pakistan. Now, we should say the militant group denies that he's dead. This is the first strike since President Obama's speech last Thursday, announcing that the use of drones would be scaled back to limit civilian casualties.

Pakistan's incoming prime minister says he plans to negotiate with Washington to end drone attacks, which he says violate his country's sovereignty.