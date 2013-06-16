How Do You Say 'Born To Ride' In Latin?

Pope Francis blessed a thundering parade of thousands of bikers on Sunday as Harley-Davidson riders descended on Rome to celebrate the motorcycle maker's 110th anniversary.

The Associated Press reports that the Harley's patented super-loud engines nearly drowned out the Latin recitation of "Our Father."

The AP writes:

"There was something a bit incongruous about the Harley crowd — known for their 'Freedom' motto, outlaw image and adventuresome spirit — taking part in a solemn papal Mass to commemorate a 1995 encyclical on the inviolability of human life.

'Evangelium Vitae' is a roadmap of the church's teaching against abortion, euthanasia and murder. Harley's advertising for its 2013 bike collection reads 'Live life on your own terms. More than 30 ways to defy the status quo.'"

The Milwaukee-based manufacturer of the iconic bikes gave two Harley classics to the Vatican earlier this week for use by the Holy See's police force.

