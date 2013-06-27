Same-Sex Marriage, Around The World

Same-sex couples rejoiced in the United States on Wednesday, as the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling struck down as unconstitutional a federal law denying benefits to same-sex couples.

That got us wondering: Where else in the world can same-sex couples get married legally?

Here's a list of countries and the year each legalized gay marriage.

Netherlands – 2001

Belgium – 2003

Spain – 2005

Canada – 2005

South Africa – 2006

Norway – 2008

Sweden – 2009

Portugal – 2010

Iceland – 2010

Argentina – 2010

Denmark – 2012

Brazil – 2013

France – 2013

Additionally, lawmakers in New Zealand approved a bill in April to legalize same-sex marriage. The law is expected to go into effect in August. Lawmakers in Uruguay approved a similar measure in April. That law goes into effect later this year.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.