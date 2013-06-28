Deadly Violence Hits Egypt In Clashes Over Morsi's Leadership

Two people have died in Alexandria, Egypt, where protests against President Mohammed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood have been building all week. Egyptian security officials say one of the dead is an American citizen. Dozens of people were wounded in the violence.

Update at 8 p.m. ET: Death Of U.S. Citizen Confirmed

"We can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in Alexandria, Egypt," State Department Press Office Director Patrick Ventrell said in a news release Friday evening.

Ventrell says the State Department is "providing appropriate consular assistance" in the matter. He adds, "We do not have further information to provide at this time."

Update at 6:40 p.m. ET: U.S. Warns Citizens On Travel; Moves To Cut Staffing

In a travel warning issued Friday afternoon, the U.S. Department of State says it has approved the "the departure of a limited number of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members from Egypt due to the ongoing political and social unrest."

The agency also warned Americans who are considering traveling to Egypt to put those plans off and to stay away from demonstrations.

Our original post continues:

From Cairo, NPR's Merrit Kennedy filed this report for our Newscast desk:

"At this point, the identity of the American killed in Alexandria is unclear, nor what he was doing there, but some local media report he was taking photographs. Egyptian security officials say he was stabbed to death at clashes between pro- and anti-government demonstrators.

"The U.S. Embassy said they have heard the reports and are seeking confirmation.

"More than 400 people were injured and four killed since Wednesday in a separate series of clashes in the Nile Delta region."

Reuters reports that in the Alexandria violence, one person after being shot and that the American died after being stabbed in the chest.

Unrest has spread around Egypt this week, as Morsi's opponents are preparing for what they promise will be massive protests on Sunday, the anniversary of his presidency. Supporters of Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood have staged their own rallies this week, further fueling tensions.

