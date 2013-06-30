© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World

Tales Of Three Protests — In Pictures

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published June 30, 2013 at 5:02 PM CDT

Sometimes pictures do a better job of conveying what's going on in the world. Here are three images — two from Sunday and one from Saturday — that describe the nature of protests in Egypt, Brazil and Turkey.

Protesters gather near a line of security blocking a road that leads to Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. <a href="http://n.pr/19Y62Yz">Anti-government protesters</a> marched near the soccer stadium before a major international match, venting their anger about the billions of dollars the government is spending on major sporting events rather than on public services.
Turks protest Saturday at Taksim Square in Istanbul against the government. Demonstrations initially sparked by a police action against a local conservation battle to save Istanbul's Gezi Park <a href="http://n.pr/12eXiFl">snowballed into nationwide demonstrations</a> against the Islamic-rooted government, leaving four dead and nearly 8,000 injured.
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
