Cairo's emblematic Tahrir Square and nearby approaches to the River Nile are largely empty and debris-strewn today and Egypt remains on edge after deadly clashes between supporters and opponents of ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

The two sides fought overnight street battles that left at least 30 dead across the increasingly divided country.

Ismalists are enraged at Morsi's overthrow by millions of protesters backed by the country's powerful military.

The chaotic scenes ended only after the army rushed in with armored vehicles to separate the warring groups.

The clashes had accelerated after the supreme leader of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood defiantly proclaimed his followers would not give up.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene reported one man was stabbed and thrown from the roof of a building by Morsi supporters.

Militants killed five policemen in shootings around the Sinai city of el-Arish, according to security officials.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.