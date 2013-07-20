Man Injured After Triggering Bomb In Beijing Airport

(This story was last updated at 9:10 a.m. EDT)

A man in a wheelchair detonated a homemade bomb at Beijing International Airport, injuring himself but no one else, China's state media says.

The explosion occurred at about 6:24 p.m. Beijing time on Saturday. State-run China Central Television says the wounded man was taken to a hospital after setting off the device and that no one else was injured, no flights were affected and order had been restored at the airport.

The BBC says:

"Photos posted on China's Weibo microblogging site showed a dark-haired man waving a white package in the air before the blast.

Later images showed the wheelchair on its side with officials treating a man on the floor.

His condition was unclear. Smoke spread through the terminal after the blast."

The man, identified by CCTV as Ji Zhongxing, 34, from Shandong province in the country's northeast, handed out leaflets before he detonated the explosive, according to Xinhua. CCTV says the device consisted of gunpowder from fireworks.

NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Beijing that:

"... a micro blog bearing Mr. Ji's name says that he was working as an unlicensed motorcycle taxi driver in southern China in 2005 when local police auxiliaries attacked him and left him crippled. The micro blog was accessible for a couple of hours after the incident, but has since been shut down."

