Will 'Harry Potter' And Newest Royal Share A Birthday?

Since there's no news just yet from the London hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge is said to be in labor, we've gone looking for other famous folks who were born on July 22.

According to Biography.com, they include:

-- Actor Albert Brooks (born in 1947).

-- Funk pioneer George Clinton (1941).

-- Designer Oscar de la Renta (1932).

-- Former senator and 1996 GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole (1923).

-- Kennedy family matriarch Rose Kennedy (1890-1995).

What really catches our eye, though, is who the newest royal will share a birthday with if Kate doesn't give birth until Tuesday:

-- Daniel Radcliffe (1989).

That would be the actor who is known the world over for portraying Harry Potter in the movies.

How appropriate would that be? Well, Potter is something of a prince in J.K. Rowling's world of wizards.

(Related note about who you'll come across with any search for "famous" people born on July 22: Being born Tuesday would also nudge Prince William and Kate's baby one day past someone else's birth date: Boston bombings defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev turns 20 today.)

