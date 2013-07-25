Spain's Unemployment Rate Drops For First Time In Two Years

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We begin NPR's business news with a positive headline in Spain.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: All right, Spain got some good news about its economy today, and that has been a rarity in the country. For the first time in two years, the unemployment rate in Spain fell. Spain's jobless rate is now at 26.3 percent, down from 27.2 percent. The government says a strong tourism season has helped. The Bank of Spain predicts the economy could start growing again in the third quarter. But some analysts caution against that optimism, pointing to the country's long-term unemployment problem. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.