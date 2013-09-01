Mandela Is Released From The Hospital

Former South African President Nelson Mandel was released from a hospital where he has been treated for a recurring lung infection since June 8.

His condition remains critical, but doctors feel he can still receive intensive care at home, the government said.

"Madiba's condition remains critical and is at times unstable," says a release by the South African government, referring to the 95-year-old by his clan name.

"His home has been reconfigured to allow him to receive intensive care there," the release explains.

The government denied reports Saturday that Mandela had already been released.

Police blocked off the anti-apartheid leader's suburban street, where a crowd of reporters and camera crews had gathered, says the Independent Online of South Africa.

