Headlines From Around The World

The former treasurer of Spain's ruling party said in court Friday that he delivered 7,500 euros in cash to the party's secretary-general, the latest fallout in a political slush fund scandal that has embroiled the Popular Party.

"I delivered the envelope" to Maria Dolores de Cospedal, Luis Barcenas said via videoconference at his trial.

Cospedal has denied the accusation.

The story leads the website of El Pais.

The scandal came to light earlier this year when El Pais and El Mundo reported that the party maintained parallel accounting to hide illegal donations. El Pais said Barcenas and another former treasurer used the money to make illegal payment to PP leaders, including Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Rajoy has also denied the claims.

Now to Uganda, where police have issued a red alert after the U.S. Embassy in Kampala warned of a possible attack in the city along the lines of the recent killings at a Kenyan shopping mall.

"The directive was contained in a radio message sent to all police units by the Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura," the Daily Monitorreported. "He ordered all his officers to be on stand-by, recalling those on leave but also directing that no officer takes leave 'until further notice.'"

"A red alert is the highest form of notice the police can issue. It means there is a high likelihood of a terrorist attack. It also gives police officers the right to stop and search anyone thought to be a security threat. Such an alert also translates into cancellation of public gatherings and events."

The newspaper said that the last time the Ugandan police issued a red alert was in July 2010 after al-Shabaab, the group responsible for the Westgate mall attack in Nairobi, targeted two locations in Kampala, killing more than 70 people.

There are worries in Venezuela, too – but over the country's economy.

reports that the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to their lowest levels since 2004, leading to speculation that the government of President Nicolas Maduro will be forced to devalue the currency.

But such a move is seen as unlikely before the Dec. 8 regional elections.

And, finally, a happy story to end with – one that bears uncanny resemblance to scores of Bollywood films from the 1970s and '80s: An Indian man who became separated from his family 24 years ago when he was a boy has been reunited with them thanks to a distinctive tattoo.

The Mid-Day tabloid reports that Ganesh Raghunath Dhangade, now a constable in the Mumbai police force, was 6 when he boarded a train with his friends, but became separated from them because of the crowds. He ended up alone and was at first cared for by a fisherman and then raised in an orphanage.

Two years ago, he joined the police force, and began looking for his family. One clue: his mother's name was tattooed onto his arm.

His quest led him to an old lady on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"We asked her if she had lost her child 20 years ago, and she replied" yes, he told the paper. "We asked if the child had any identification marks on his body, and she told us about the tattoo on the arms. That's when I showed it to her."

Dhangade says he's now spending as much time with his mother and his three siblings as he can.

"It's really God's wish," he told AFP. "A miracle."

