The New And The Next: Punk Rock Love, A Sensible Scary Movie

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, he tells NPR's Arun Rath about a humanitarian who doesn't hate war, the unlikely love story between two punk rock icons and the most sensible scary movie ever made.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.