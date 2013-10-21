These Cats Are Mules: Kitties Smuggle Goods Into Prisons

January:

"Cat Caught Smuggling Contraband Into Brazilian Prison." Gothamist

June:

"Cat Caught Smuggling Cell Phones Into Prison" (in Russia). The Moscow Times

Last week:

"Cannabis Cat On Drugs Run Collared At Moldova Jail." BBC News

So, we've got reports of:

-- "Saws, drills, headset, memory card, cell phone, batteries and a phone charger" being" strapped to a cat in Brazil.

-- "Two cell phones with batteries and chargers" being taped to a cat's back in Russia.

-- And now, "bags of cannabis" concealed inside the "oversize decorative collar" worn by a cat in Moldova.

In each case, the felines were nabbed as they either climbed over or through fences. In Moldova, the cat had been "seen repeatedly entering and exiting a small hole in a prison fence," according to Gawker.

According to the reports, the cats aren't talking.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.