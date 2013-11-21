World Headlines: Colombian President To Seek Re-Election

Colombia, El Tiempo

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced Wednesday that he was seeking re-election, saying he wanted to bring peace to the country.

"I do it because I am convinced that we have gone far enough and that, finally, it is possible to get to that future of prosperity and peace we deserve," he said.

A win would give Santos, who was elected in 2010, another four-year term, and room to pursue talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the leftist militant group better known as FARC.

Earlier this month, rebels and the government said they'd reached a "fundamental agreement" on FARC's future in politics. The two sides have been meeting in Havana, Cuba.

New Zealand, New Zealand Herald

The poor, Maori and Pacific people as well as those in small towns have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide. That's according to a new report on Internet use in New Zealand.

The World internet Project survey says 92 percent of New Zealanders use the Internet; 5 percent never have and 3 percent no longer use it. It said those who made less that $35,000 (about U.S. $28,750) annually were less likely to be online. Nearly 40 percent of those over 65 who made less than that amount had no Internet access.

"The biggest structuring of the Internet is by age, but what you see is when you combine certain age groups with certain income brackets, you get smaller subgroups, which are in fact not necessarily small in numbers, who may be disadvantaged, in particular older people with a low income," lead researcher Allan Bell said.

India, NDTV

One of India's most high-profile editors has stepped down from the job for six months as "atonement" following allegations he sexually assaulted a female colleague.

Tarun Tejpal, the editor of the Tehelka, is accused of assaulting his colleague earlier this month at the news magazine's annual gathering in Goa.

The female journalist alleged that Tejpal assaulted her twice at the hotel where the staff was staying. She then complained to Tehelka managing editor Shoma Choudhary, who instituted an internal investigation, following which Tejpal stepped down.

In an email to Choudhary, Tejpal said he "squarely take[s] the blame for this.

"A bad lapse of judgment, an awful misreading of the situation, have led to an unfortunate incident that rails against all we believe in and fight for."

The female journalist said she was "deeply disappointed by Tehelka's response."

Goa's government has ordered an investigation into the allegations.

